Betty Lou Pebley Kendell
April 8, 1929 - May 28, 2021
Betty Lou Pebley Kendell passed away peacefully in her home May 28, 2021 from pulmonary fibrosis and heart failure. She was born April 8, 1929, to Eli James and Ester Elisabeth Hedin Pebley in Ogden, Utah, the youngest of eight children. She was raised by Joseph and Disa Deamer of North Ogden.
She attended Weber High School graduating in 1947. She married her high school sweetheart, Lenard James Kendell on August 29, 1948, in the Salt Lake Temple.
They settled in the town of Uintah where they raised their six fine children: LaRene (Brent)Bovero, Marilyn (Randy) Roper, Brad Kendell, Bret (Karen) Kendell and Marylou (Matt) Hainline.
She held many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Betty and Lenard served on a Service Mission at the Ogden Cannery. She was loved by her Ward Family and neighbors.
She is survived by her husband Lenard, her children, 22 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandsons.
She is preceded in death by one great grand daughter and one great grandson.
A special thanks to The Brio Team and a special thanks to Kristie How her loving nurse.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 6 - 8 pm at the Uintah LDS 2nd Ward Chapel, 1775 E. 6650 S., Uintah, UT. The funeral service will be Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 1 pm at the Church with a viewing 1 hour prior.
Interment at Uintah City Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.leavittsmortury.com