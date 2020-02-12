February 20, 1925 ~ February 8, 2020
Betty Louise Anderson Fordham was born February 20, 1925, in Richmond, Utah. She passed away February 8, 2020, at the age of 94. She was the first born of six children to Reuben Carl Anderson and Myrtle Ione Johnson Anderson.
Betty grew up in Richmond and graduated from North Cache High School. During her life she worked at Fort Douglas, Clearfield Naval Supply Depot, Stegan Auto Parts, and a Mercedes Benz dealership. Her profession was bookkeeping.
She met her husband, Howard Calvert Fordham, while working at the Clearfield Naval Supply Depot. They were married September 30, 1946, for 59 years before his passing on March 13, 2006.
Betty loved football and was an avid fan of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Purple was her favorite color. She loved working on crossword puzzles, looking at her iPad, shopping, and being with her family.
She is survived by her four children, Linda (Larry) Elmer, Diane (Robert) Duvall, Kim (Dawn) Fordham, and Jon (Wendy) Fordham, 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, Jan, Margene, Gaye, Lana, one brother, Max, and a great-grandson, Zabrien.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: