November 1, 1940 ~ March 25, 2020
Betty Louise Massey, 79, transitioned to our Lord on March 25, 2020. Massey was born on November 1, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas. Her husband HC Massey preceded her in death. She and Mr. Massey were married for 52 years. They met and were married at Emory Chapel A.M.E. Church. She is survived by four children, Herrick C Massey, Holly Fye, Hanisya C. Massey and HC Massey II; three grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and various family members. Approximately in 1967, after graduating from college, she traveled to Ogden, Utah. While in Utah, she received a job offer, met her future husband and decided to stay.
She was a Christian and attended church locally where she was a faithful Sunday School Teacher and inspirational speaker. She shared her wisdom with family, friends, students, colleagues and whomever was in her path.
Her educational accolades includes a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Prairie View - Agricultural and Mechanical College, Master's Degree in Human Resource Management from the University of Utah, Certificate of completion of the Spanish Language program at the Lady of the Lake College, she has received several recognition awards from Job Corps, NAACP, United States Army Logistics Management Center in Fort Lee Virginia, United States Air Force for various technical program achievements, and St. Philip s College Dramatics Club. She was Honorary Ms. Homecoming at Prairie View College. In school, her nick name was "Betty-boo." Earning an education and learning Spanish was a priority for her and ensured her children had access to education opportunities and taught them Spanish.
She was a brilliant real estate developer, as she had a passion for developing low income housing, helping disadvantage to become advantage. She served the community, church, family, and professional environment. She served the United States Government for over 30 years by teaching at Job Corps, management positions at Defense Depot and Hill Air Force Base. Her hobbies and talents included sewing (seamstress), gardening, mathematics, accounting, and teaching. Some of her favorite foods are enchiladas, tamales, fish, greens and enjoyed a cup of coffee in the morning. She enjoyed taking Sunday afternoon naps, walking/exercising, singing, computers, serving Jesus, and helping others. "Murder She Wrote" was one of her favorite television programs, as she was an excellent problem solver.
She was a beautiful and incredible soul whose spirit decorated our lives with love, kindness, compassion, humility and shared her faith in God and Jesus. She encouraged others to Do and BE the best they could. She will be missed by all and never forgotten. We love you always and forever.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday, April 2nd from 6 to 8 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Although family and friends can pay respects, social distancing will be honored.
Due to the COVID19 and health concerns, services will be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend and available under Betty's obituary and condolences may be shared at: