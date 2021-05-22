Betty Phillips Stuart
March 8, 1923 ~ May 18, 2021
Betty Phillips Stuart celebrated her 98th birthday with family and friends at her home in South Ogden. She peacefully passed away at home May 18, 2021.
She was born March 8, 1923 in Porterville, Utah. Betty attended Morgan High School, Weber State College for an Associate degree then graduated from Utah State University with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics.
She married Charles W Stuart, deceased. They had two daughters, Cruz Stuart and Vesta Hopkin, five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
She taught school at Morgan High.
In addition to various callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she earned a Master Gardener's certificate. She did freelance writing and designing for the Leather Craftsman and taught leather tooling.
She was a member of three camera clubs in Ogden and Salt Lake City where she won several awards for her photographs. She also did free-lance photography for the Wyoming High School Rodeo circuit, 4-H stock shows, weddings and anniversaries.
She enjoyed square dancing, all sorts of needlework and shared her talents by teaching many others.
She had helped sew and tie many quilts for the Relief Society Humanitarian effort. She attended the once-a-month Birthday Lunch Bunch, she began a local book club, and was a member of the Chareya Club and DUP.
She always said "life is good".
The family would like to express their appreciation to IHC Hospice Services for their kind care.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
