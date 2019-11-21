Betty Rollins

July 19, 1926 ~ November 16, 2019
Betty Mae Stuart Rollins, our loving mom to four children, grandma to 15, and great-grandma to 39 great-grandchildren with another great-granddaughter expected in January, quietly and peacefully returned to her heavenly home on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
She was welcomed home by her loving husband, Glen, grandson, Justin, great-grandchildren Devin and Emma, her mom and dad, and many other loved ones.
Betty was born on July 19, 1926, in Morgan, Utah to Oliver Richardson and Arletta Robinson Stuart. She lived her whole life in Morgan County except for a year in Santa Rosa, California while Glen served in the Navy. She graduated from Morgan High School.
She married the love of her life, Glen R. Rollins on February 21, 1944, on the Rollins Family Farm in Stoddard. They were sealed together in the Oquirrh Mountain Temple for time and all eternity on December 21, 2011.
Betty enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with her family. She loved riding her horse, Frosty in the Miltonahs Riding Club. She loved bowling with Glen and friends. She was her kid's biggest fan in all of their activities. She loved serving others. She enjoyed winters in Mesquite. She loved her dog Zoey as her companion. She worked at the Rollins Family Farm and retired from the Morgan Post Office.
She is survived by her son and three daughters; Marsha (Jerry) Sheen, Greg (Rebbecca) Rollins, Patricia Rollins, Leisa (Kelly)Wilson, 14 Grandchildren, 37 Great-Grandchildren, and her dog, Zoey. She is also survived by her sister, Emma Smith.
The family would like to thank all those who have shown love and compassion for our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Rock Church, 10 W. Young Street in Morgan.
A viewing will be held at the Walker Mortuary at 45 W. 200 N. in Morgan on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and at the Church Saturday prior to the services from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment at North Morgan Cemetery.
Send condolences to the family at: