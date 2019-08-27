Betty Wilkinson

August 25, 1931 ~ August 25, 2019
Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend, Betty Jean Stuart Wilkinson, returned home peacefully to her Heavenly Father on her 88th birthday, August 25, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 25, 1931, in Morgan, Utah to Verde Stuart and Gladys Anderton Stuart.
Betty grew up in Morgan and graduated from Morgan High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Bert Wilkinson, on May 20, 1949. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden LDS Temple. They were blessed with five children.
Betty loved being a wife, mother, and homemaker. She spent her life caring for and making memories with her family. She enjoyed four-wheeling, snowmobiling, camping, boating and being outdoors.
Grandma loved decorating and cherished her home. She maintained a home where everyone felt loved and welcomed. She enjoyed being a part of all of the many home improvement projects of her children.
She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of the gospel. Primary was her favorite calling.
Betty is survived by her five children: Sherry (Dee) Waldron, Denise (Dave) Rich, Stuart (Judy) Wilkinson, Dan (Carol) Wilkinson, and Sue (Dean) Ghizzone. She is also survived by her 16 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, with one on the way and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bert, siblings Denny Stuart and Bonnie Bluemel, and one grandson Anthony Paul Ghizzone.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and thanks to Encompass Hospice for the loving care shown to mom. We especially want to thank Corey for the compassion and kindness in caring for our mother.
As a family, we want to thank our sister, Denise, who stayed with our mom day and night, and for giving her the gift to remain in her home, which was her greatest wish. And to her husband, Dave, for his support and sacrifice as well.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Morgan Stake Chapel, 355 North 700 East, Morgan, UT. A viewing will be held Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Walker Mortuary, 45 West 200 North, Morgan, UT and Friday at the church from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m.
Interment will be in the South Morgan Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: