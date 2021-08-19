Betty (Wood) Broadaway
November 24, 1942 - August 16, 2021
Betty (Wood) Broadaway, 78, passed away peaceful on August 16,2021 in Las Vegas NV. Betty was a long time resident of Ogden and Pleasant View. Betty and her beloved husband Jack (deceased) loved to travel and golf with the wonderful friends they made over the years and she loved them all. Anyone that knew her, knows she was always the life of the party. Betty is survived by her daughter Genalee (Richard), her sons, Clifton (Maria), Mike (Sheri) Dewey ( DeDe), 19 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Betty is now with the love of her life Jack, her parents, brother and son Brett. She will be greatly missed. We love you.