Bettye Jean Berliner Gillespie
December 9, 1928 - July 2, 2021
Beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, soror and friend, Bettye Jean Berliner Gillespie, died Friday, July 2, 2021 at her home in Ogden, UT.
Bettye was born in Ft. Worth, Texas to Mamie Lee and Kenneth Berliner. While still a child her family relocated to Utah where her father worked for Union Pacific Railroad and her mother helped raise many Ogden children as an in-home daycare provider.
One of the most dynamic, distinguished and celebrated civil rights leaders in Utah history, Bettye's legacy includes a remarkable series of firsts.
Even as a teen she challenged segregation when she and her friends were denied entrance into local businesses. Bettye dedicated herself (and her family) to challenging inequality wherever it existed. Her vast intellect, sharp wit and uncompromising spirit made a lasting impact, not just in Utah, but across the country.
At age 15, Bettye graduated from Ogden High School. She went on to study Political Science at Howard University (HBCU) in Washington, D.C. Later she earned a degree in Political Science, a minor in Sociology and a Master of Human Resource Management at the University of Utah.
For 20 years, until she retired, Bettye was the Director of Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) at Hill Air Force Base. Throughout those years, she remained the only EEO Director at Hill Air Force Base, and the only woman EEO Officer in the Air Force Logistics Command. For many years, she was among the highest ranked Black civilian employees at Hill where she worked some 40 years.
Bettye and her husband were renowned civil rights leaders. Together they fought to shatter racial, economic and gender stereotypes for close to 50 years. They were both NAACP Life Members. Bettye impacted the lives of many young activists as Youth Director of the Ogden NAACP. She served the organization on local, regional and national levels. She spearheaded voter registration drives and often took her own young children door to door to register voters.
Among many other organizations, Bettye was actively involved in YCC (formerly YWCA), League of Women Voters and Habitat for Humanity, where she served one term as president. In 1996 she was appointed to the State of Utah Martin Luther King, Jr. Human Rights Commission and was a founding member and two-term president of the Ogden Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
Bettye was the first African American to be appointed to the University of Utah Board of Trustees where she served from 1974 until 1981.
Bettye said, "I don't know where I got the energy, but I also taught Sunday School." Her third-grade classes at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd adored her.
Among her countless honors, Bettye received the Black Pioneers in Utah Award from the Ogden Area Community Action Agency in 1995. She was appointed to The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights Utah Advisory Committee in 1998. She received the Juneteenth Legacy of Freedom Award; Minority Bar Association Community Service Award; Delta Sigma Theta Women Make a Difference Statue; NAACP Rosa Parks Award and University of Utah Merit of Honor Award. Over the years Bettye received several awards from Weber State University (WSU), including the 2013 WSU Salutes Distinguished Service Award.
In addition to community activism, Bettye loved spending time with her family, traveling - especially to NAACP conventions, Delta conventions and family reunions. She enjoyed entertaining, music, theater, politics, her church and helping her husband with his impressive garden.
Bettye left Utah a much more just, inclusive and beautiful place than she found it. Her own beauty was matched only by her kindness, compassion and generosity. She was loved throughout this community and beyond. That love lives on through her remarkable legacy.
Bettye (also known as Mommy, Mother, Honey and Gigi) will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James; daughter Kendall; and stepchildren, Russell and Ina Raye.
She is survived by her daughters, Shauna Gillespie-Ford (Matthew) and Deon; stepsons, James Jr. and Bob Gillespie; grandchildren, Calise Kendall, Robin Perez (Mike), Erin, Robert, Missy, Jamii Piersanti (Kelly), Adrienne Andrews (Chip), John and Emmett (Marissa); several great and great-great grandchildren.
There will be a viewing from 6-8 pm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84404. Bettye's Delta Sigma Theta sorority sisters will conduct the Omega Omega ceremony, a final rite of passage and farewell for all Delta sorors.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 2374 Grant Ave, Ogden, UT 84401 at 1 pm. The viewing will be from noon until 12:45 pm. The service will be live streamed on YouTube. The link is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Uz1byZTKjg
Masks will be required at the church.