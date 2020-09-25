Beulah Lee Choquette Jones (Lee Jones)
July 14, 1934 - September 19, 2020
Beulah Lee Choquette Jones (Lee Jones), of St. George, Utah, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was 86 years old.
Lee was born on July 14, 1934, in Long Beach, California, to Leo Rock Choquette and Ida Nora Ream Choquette. During her youth, Lee was an accomplished athlete, student, and musician. As a high school senior, she received the top female athlete award, held a long-standing basketball record for the most consecutive free-throws made, played cymbals in her high school marching band (performed in the 1952 Rose Bowl Parade), and was a nationally-recognized musician playing French horn in the Long Beach One-Hundred Piece Philharmonic Orchestra.
After graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School (1952) in Long Beach, Lee enrolled at Arizona State University in 1953, receiving a marching band scholarship. In her spare time, she played French horn with The Phoenix Symphony. She was also a member of the Chi Omega Sorority.
In 1954, Lee transferred to the University of Utah, where she graduated in 1957 with a bachelor's degree in English, a teaching certificate, a minor in music, and additional studies in German. In 1956, after the unexpected death of her beloved mother Ida, Lee took a year off from school and moved to New York City to be with her brother.
Lee continued her education at Brigham Young University, where she met her husband, John Arlen Jones, on a bus traveling to a musical performance (he sang in the choir, she played the French horn). On August 18, 1959, John and Lee were married at the Los Angeles Temple, followed by a lovely reception at the Palo Alto home of her beloved aunt Beulah Estelle Ream Allen (who was a 1946 recipient of the Medal of Freedom given to her by General Douglas MacArthur).
In 1963, Lee received a master's degree in English from BYU after finishing her thesis, which explored the impact of Antebellum Humor in the Old Southwest (the era which produced Mark Twain), shortly before giving birth to her third child.
In the following years, John and Lee raised their growing family in numerous locations: Provo; Salt Lake City, Utah; Daly City, Calif., where John graduated from the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine; Malad, Idaho; and Guam, where John was a Lieutenant Commander in the Navy during the Vietnam war. In 1973, the family moved to Ogden, Utah, where they resided for 45 years, raising their children, and eventually building their dream home.
As a scholar, Lee thrived on studying theology, LDS church doctrine (Weber State University Institute classes for 27 years), genealogy, Egyptology, classical music, opera, and English literature. As a teacher, she was an adjunct faculty member at Weber State University for 34 years (karate, tai chi, Institute). As an entrepreneur, she created several small businesses, including catering, LC Management (medical billing/office and genealogical services), and Mrs. Jones' Jellies, a local favorite. As a decorated athlete, she was an eighth-degree black belt in Kempo Karate and played competitive tennis for many years. Artistically, she excelled in cooking, ceramics, knitting, sewing, and belly dancing. As a world traveler, her favorite destinations included Israel (where she visited a dozen times and lived on a working kibbutz for 6 weeks), Egypt, the U.S Open Tennis Tournament (5 years); The Utah Shakespeare Festival (11 years), and Utah Festival Opera (15 years).
Lee was a member of, and tireless volunteer for, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In addition to numerous callings, she taught the Gospel Doctrine class (15 years), sang in the choir (37 years), baked sacrament bread every week (40 years), supported dozens of missionary efforts, and submitted more than 100,000 names for temple work. She was also a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers (Purple Sage Chapter).
Lee will be remembered for her kind and generous heart, her beaming smile, the twinkle in her eye, her ubiquitous energy, and her voracious, life-long dedication to learning. She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and spirit who thrived on experiencing the wonders of this world. She is a testament to the possibilities and power of a life well-lived.
Lee was preceded in death by her husband, John Arlen Jones, and by her parents, Leo Rock Choquette and Ida Nora Ream Choquette. She is survived by her children: Don Jones of St. George, Utah; Lucinda Bagley (Larry) of Central, Utah; David Jones (Roxanne) of Plain City, Utah; and Sue Wilenzick (Michael) of Sammamish, Washington. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Brett William Jones (Megan) of Ypsilanti, Michigan; and Sarah Wilenzick and Hannah Wilenzick, both of Sammamish, Washington. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Don Frederick Choquette (Margarita).
Lee will be laid to rest at the Ream family home in Dingle, Idaho. Memories can be shared at www.legacy.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Family History Library at https://www.ldsphilanthropies.org/familysearch.