Beverley Allred
June 4, 1974 - November 20, 2020
Beverley Edna Mitchell Allred was born June 4th, 1974 at Cooley Memorial Hospital in Brigham City, UT., to Edward (Ted) and ALeda Mitchell. She lost her four-year battle with breast cancer on November 20,2020 in Albuquerque, NM at age 46, with her husband of 22 years by her side.
Beverley graduated from Box Elder High School and LDS Seminary in 1992. After graduation she received her Associates Degree from Weber State University. She then moved to Albuquerque, NM where she graduated from University of New Mexico with her Bachelor's Degree in Education. She met her husband Noel Allred at Church and they were married in 1998 and later sealed in the Albuquerque LDS Temple. She knew since second grade she wanted to be a teacher, and she was a wonderful teacher. She loved her students and they loved her. While teaching full-time and being a wife and a mother to her two beautiful daughters she achieved her Master's Degree in Special Education from Grand Canyon University. She held many church callings, her favorite being Relief Society Teacher. Her greatest pride and joy were her two daughters, Elise, age 19 and Sasha, age 16. She did everything in her power to remain on this earth with them. There is no doubt of the extent of her love for them. The girls were great caregivers all throughout her sickness with cancer. Beverley always put others before herself. She will be missed my many.
Beverley was preceded in death by her parents, as well as uncles, grandparents and Spencer, her nephew, and her Mother in Law and Father in Law. Beverley leaves on this earth: her husband; two beautiful daughters; five brothers: Rex and Kitty Mitchell (Oregon), Deward Mitchell (Brigham City), Mark Mitchell (Brigham City), Eric and Jennifer Mitchell (Brigham City), Craig and Kristi Mitchell (Willard); three sisters: Karla Young (Roy, UT), ArLene and Dale Johnson (Roy, UT), Yvette Maynard (Roy, UT); Brother-in-law, Johnny and Tabia Allred (Albuquerque, NM); many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, and wonderful friends.
The family would like to thank the McNeil family as well as others from the Haines ward for all their help through the years, as well as her colleagues, Doctors and Nurses and Daniels Family Funeral Services-Carlisle Chapel of Albuquerque, NM.
There will not be any services at this time. If you would like to help her husband and daughters with Mortuary and medical expenses, please donate at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/beverley-allred-medical-and-final-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet