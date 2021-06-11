Beverley Ann (Lindley) Little
Beverley Ann (Lindley) Little, age 78, slipped into a joyous reunion of friends and family on June 5, 2021. Beverley lived a life of love and service. The world is a better place and we are each better people, thanks to her loving influence. She loved deeply and delighted in making a positive difference in the lives of others.
Beverley Lindley was born in Wellsville, Utah on 8/26/42 to Beatrice and Mark Lindley.
She married Edward Little on 9/25/64 in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple. Together they raised two children.
Beverley loved being a mother and focused much of her time and energy on raising her two children. She modeled and taught her children the value of hard work and kindness to others.
"Helping others" was a guiding tenet of Beverley's Life. She worked as a Culinary Arts Instructor at Clearfield Job Corps for 30 years, where she taught young adults the art of cooking, and more importantly the art of being a good human and contributing to society. Beverley loved her students, taking many of them under her wing, providing motherly love and direction. She Loved them until they could learn to love themselves.
Even towards the end of her life Beverley prayed daily for the opportunity to "help people."
Beverley is a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and a member of Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
Deep faith was extremely important in Beverley's life. She believed strongly in a loving Heavenly Mother and Father and regularly sought their guidance in her life. This guidance was evidenced in her many acts of loving service to those around her.
Beverley was a talented artist. Connection and contribution were prized by Beverley.
Beverley is preceded in death by her parents, Beatrice and Mark Lindley and her brother, Paul Lindley.
She is survived by her 2 children, 2 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Funeral: 12:00 Saturday, June 12, 2021 Location: LDS Chapel 1625 South 1100 West Syracuse, UT 84075.
Viewings: Friday 6:00 - 8:00 PM, June 11 & Saturday, June 12,11:00 AM. at the above address.
Graveside Service: Wellsvile, Utah Cemetery. To commence approximately 2:30 to 2:45, Saturday, June 12, 2021.