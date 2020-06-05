March 29, 1928 ~ June 3, 2020
Heaven has received another angel . . . Beverly Ann Bennett Belnap, age 92, passed away at her home on June 3, 2020 in Hooper, Utah. She was born on March 29, 1928 in Ogden, Utah to parents, Philip John and Maude M. Walker Bennett. She was happily welcomed into the family as the second of five children and grew up in Syracuse, Utah. Growing up on a farm instilled in her many important values which she exemplified throughout her life, such as hard work, responsibility, honesty, trustworthiness, integrity, dependability, prayer, service and most importantly of all-to always show love to one another.
When Beverly was just 15 years old, she and a couple of friends decided to skip Sunday School and take a ride over to Hooper. When she ran out of gas, a handsome young man stopped to offer assistance and it was then and there that she met the love of her life, LaGrande H. Belnap. They were smitten with each other from that moment on and were married in Lima, Montana on January 25, 1944. Six months later, they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. For 76 years, LaGrande and Beverly have been united and totally committed to one another as they faced life's many ups and downs and adventures. Hooper has always been their home as they raised their family of seven children. Hooper City, as well as the people who reside there, hold a very special place in their hearts.
From the time Beverly welcomed her first child into the world in January of 1945, her family has been her primary focus, pride and joy. She felt that Heavenly Father had answered her prayers in sending some of his choicest spirits into her home. She loved her children very much. As each grandchild and great- grandchild came into the family, that love was extended to each and every one of them. She always called her family members her jewels and felt that each one was a precious gift and the absolute center of her life and wanted them to know how much she loved them-right up to the last days of her life.
Beverly took great pride in her cooking and canning and was a marvelous cook. Her family, friends and neighbors have been recipients of many of her delicious meals, canned fruits and vegetables and yummy treats. She also loved flowers and working in her yard and garden. Dancing was another love and she and LaGrande enjoyed square dancing with the Red Hots and the Hoop and Hollers. She loved to travel and enjoyed cruises and trips with LaGrande and family. She loved to read and was always willing and eager to learn new things. Music was very important to her and she enjoyed singing with LaGrande and appreciated having beautiful music in her home. She and LaGrande are famous for their "Birthday Calls" to family as well as to friends and ward members.
Throughout the years, Beverly has cherished the many dear friends and neighbors that have enriched her life in so many ways. For over 60 years, she and LaGrande were blessed to be a part of a wonderful group of friends, lovingly called "The Gang", with whom they enjoyed meeting for monthly parties and various family activities. Beverly had a special gift of love that made almost everyone she met feel like they were important to her and held a special place in her heart, which they truly did. Countless phone messages, sweet notes, letters and personal visits have blessed the lives of family members, close friends, and neighbors.
Beverly was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with a strong testimony of the gospel. She loved her Father in Heaven and our Savior Jesus Christ and tried to live each day in a way that would allow her to return to live with them one day. Throughout her life, she served in many church callings in Primary, Sunday School, Young Women and Relief Society. She loved them all but especially cherished the time she served in the YW organization where she grew to love so many of the young women she taught. As she served as Relief Society president, she also became very close to the women in her ward.
From 1992-93, Beverly and LaGrande served an LDS mission to the Fort Worth Texas Mission. They also served as ordinance workers in the Ogden Utah Temple for seven years. Beverly especially enjoyed those experiences which once again brought many more special people into her life who became lifelong friends.
For her entire life, Beverly has regarded her role as a mother and homemaker as more important than any other. She was very involved in the PTA and Utah Association of Women. Her employment history included JC Penney, Weber School District School Lunch and working for the Internal Revenue Service for 20 years, retiring in 1991.
She is survived by her husband LaGrande and five children: Dennis (Leann) Belnap, Shauna (Kevin) Hansen, Kathleen (Robert) Smith, Gregg (Robin) Belnap, and Jill Nelson; son-in-law, Jerry Smith; brother, Reed (Jean) Bennett; sister-in-law, Susan Bennett; 24 grandchildren and 78 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Pat Smith and son, Kevin Belnap, brother, Sherman Bennett and sisters, LaFae Atkinson and Nadine Adams.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Cecily and Candace from Symbii Hospice who so lovingly cared for Beverly during her last months of life. Thanks also to the Visiting Angels who have assisted with her care.
A private family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. A private family viewing will be from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Funeral services for extended family and friends will be live-streamed at the following URL: https://www.lindquistmortu ary.com/obituary/Beverly-Belnap
Interment, Hooper Cemetery.
