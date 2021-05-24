Beverly Ann Roper Rasmussen

August 19, 1940 — May 17, 2021
Beverly was born August 19, 1940, in Vernal, Utah. She passed away peacefully in her home in Syracuse, Utah on May 17, 2021.
She was the daughter of Von S. Roper and Gladys Thompson Roper and had six siblings; Vivian (Scott) Donaldson, Ferrin (Julie) Roper, Amy (Rick) Kite. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, whom she loved dearly, and her brothers; Wayne Roper, Weston Roper, Lynn Roper, and grandsons; Joseph Shawn Perkins and Samuel Wayne Osborne. She was also preceded in death by the love of her life, Carval Eugene Rasmussen, Jr., whom she has longed to be with for 19 years.
Beverly and Gene were married September 26, 1957 and sealed for time and eternity September 26, 1958 in the Salt Lake Temple.
They were blessed to be the parents of five daughters and two sons, Kathy (Joe) Perkins, Ranae (Robert) Jenson, Dawn (Royce) Evans, Barbara (Kenny) Osborne, Sherron (Phillip) Peterson, Darren Rasmussen and Bryan (Deanna) Rasmussen. They had 32 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings in the Young Women's Organization, Relief Society, and served in the Brigham City Temple. She was a talented seamstress and hand crafter. She crocheted many blankets and was rarely seen without a project in hand.
She will be missed by family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Legacy Park Stake Center, 2024 South 1475 West, Syracuse, Utah. Friends may visit with family Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment will be next to her beloved husband at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton.
Services will be broadcast at:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfpLqeB5-mW3DixZei/VjMgg/live.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.