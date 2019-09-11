September 17, 1933 ~ September 7, 2019
Beverly Ann Watson Anglesey, 85 passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Brigham City, Utah.
Ann was born September 17, 1933, in Minot, North Dakota a daughter of Ruth Maxene Burgett and Brigham Marceles Watson.
She married Leon Robert Anglesey on July 20, 1962, in Logan Temple. Ann was a very faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had served as a Relief Society President and many other church callings
She enjoyed art, painting, traveling and doing genealogy. Ann kept an incredibly clean house for her family.
Surviving are her sweetheart Leon Anglesey, children: Kathleen Richman, Sandy, UT; Steven S. (Jennifer) Anglesey, Syracuse, UT; and four grandchildren: Megan, Lindsey, Natasha, Sophia and brother Ron Watson, Salt Lake City, UT.
Preceded in death by her parents, still born son Ronald and son-in-law Mark Richman.
Funeral services will be Monday, September 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City 19th Ward Chapel, 105 W. Fishburn Dr., Brigham City, UT.
Viewings will be Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City and Monday, from at 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Church.
Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: