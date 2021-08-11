Beverly Baker Eddy
May 26, 1936 ~ August 8, 2021
Beverly Eddy, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 8, 2021. She was born in Ogden, Utah on May 26, 1936 to Dean Abiah Baker and Vivian Louise Thomas.
Beverly married Max Eddy on March 7th, 1962 their marriage was later solemnized in the SLC, Utah LDS Temple. They made their loving home in Plain City, Utah where they lived out the rest of their lives here on earth.
She loved having her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren around where she could watch them enjoy life. She enjoyed the family cabin, hunting, trap shooting, ATV riding, fishing, riding horses, tying quilts for family and loved ones, canning, reading and singing, especially to the little grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the sparkle in her eyes, and she adored each one of them and loved to hear about each of their accomplishments. She had a passion for genealogy and family history, and she never missed any/all birthdays. She adored her family and spending time with her sweetheart "Maxi Boy".
Beverly was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served in a variety of callings including Relief Society, Primary, Boy Scouts of America, and she taught Temple Prep and Relief Society classes. Beverly and Max served an LDS mission in St. George, Utah and later served at the Ogden, Utah LDS Temple.
Beverly loved visiting with friends and family selling Avon, and she enjoyed serving all of the children lunch at Plain City Elementary School as a lunch lady. All of the children referred to her as "Grandma". She also loved working at Clifton's Clothing Store in Ogden.
She is survived by her children: Kris Rhodes, Bonnie (Steve) Rhead, Layne (Barbara) Eddy, Laurie (Thorpe) Shupe, Susan (Brad) Barto, Michele Young, Georgia (Scott) Knight, Julie (Jim) Gochis; 31 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Judy (RL) Johnson, Penny (Dave) Barnes. She is preceded in death by her parents; grandchildren Chad Rhead and Josie Gochis and great grandchildren; Connor, Trevor, and Benjamin Max; Sisters Joan, Georgia, Diane, Brother Tom, Son-in-Law Thorpe Shupe.
Her family would like to give a special thanks to Seasons Care Center and Hospice for their special care of Our Mom.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at the Plain City Cemetery, 4373 W 1975 N.
Beverly's service will be live streamed on her obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.