June 21, 1935 ~ December 21, 2019
Our beloved Beverly G. Adams passed away on December 21, 2019. She was born in Panguitch, UT to Ellis and Nellie Henrie.
With her dad's business in the bakery and heating industry, the family lived in Panguitch, Kanab, Las Vegas and then Ogden. Her mother would make each place they lived a home filled with love that included her famous homemade pies.
Mom had such a zest and excitement for life. In her journal from high school, she was boy crazy and would judge a good day if a boy called that evening. In her journal on November 23, 1952 she wrote, "Went with Farrel Adams to a show. Asked me to school dance on Wednesday. Like him." On August 10, 1953, mom married dad at the tender young age of 18. They were married at the Ogden Institute of Religion, later solemnized in the Logan Temple. What a love they had for each other after 65 years of marriage. The love of her life passed away exactly one year ago December 22, 2018.
Mom was part of the 1953 graduating class of Ogden High School. She retired from I.R.S. Criminal Investigation Department in which she received numerous awards of excellence.
Mom's greatest joy was family. The gatherings were surrounded by incredible homemade food. With each one of the kid's birthdays, there was a party and homemade cake of our choice. She worked the early shift at I.R.S. so that we would have homemade cookies when we got home from school and a family dinner.
Mom and dad were active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were called to serve an Ogden Temple mission. One of her favorite callings was as ward compassionate service leader.
She absolutely loved her home with the view of the mountains, their neighbors and the people in the ward.
In addition to her main interest of family, mom loved to spend time cooking, camping, golfing, reading and traveling. With her retirement, she brought herself a baby grand piano and took lessons...sorry Diane. She always talked about the fun times they would have in Yuma, AZ each year with their dear friends the Weinstocks.
Beverly is survived by her one sister, Addie Lou; son, Michael (Terry Olsen); daughter Debbie; son Craig (Kris); four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Stonehenge of Ogden and Comfort Keepers for their compassionate care of our mother.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. with a viewing held prior from 12:00 to 1:15 p.m. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
The family request that no flowers be sent. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in the name of Beverly G. Adams.
Condolences and a fond memory may be sent to the family at: