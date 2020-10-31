Beverly Garcia Oct 31, 2020 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Beverly GarciaBeverly Garcia, 77, passed away October 24, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesOgden man named in multistate wire fraud caseDeputies shoot and kill man after responding to 911 call in HuntsvilleWeber County hospital officials worry about rising COVID-19 case countBrenda ThorpeOgden River Brewing, latest on the Northern Utah craft alcohol scene, set to open Wednesday18-year-old injured in police shooting involving Ogden Police DepartmentWeber County COVID-19 transmission index rises from moderate to highDavis County program helps Clearfield family pull itself out of debt to home ownershipWoman didn't want to smoke marijuana, gets broken wrist for refusalWeber County officials craft proposed new restrictions on short-term rentals +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News COVID-19 outbreak at Lantern House infects 48 residents Football playoff roundup: Bear River gets back at Green Canyon to advance in 4A Davis scores 2 late touchdowns to stun Weber in 6A football playoff thriller Prep football playoffs: West breaks Roy's heart with kick-return TD as time expires Prep football playoffs: Alta stymies Bonneville to end banner season Brent Taylor burial spot gets headstone as anniversary of his death looms Utah House hopefuls in Weber County take cue from Cox, Peterson, call for civility Disease expert offers clues to COVID-19 reinfection cases