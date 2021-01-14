On January 7, 2021 a sweet angel, Beverly Milne Eckersley returned to Heavenly Father. She passed peacefully after a short bout with cancer. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Philip Shelton Eckersley. In her almost 94 years, her love of family, friends and the gospel never faltered.
She served the Davis County Schools as a secretary for about 30 years. She held many leadership positions in the church including a Temple Mission to Guatemala with her husband. She was an avid sportsman and was dancing, running and mowing her lawn up to two months before she passed. She will be missed by her many friends, her sisters-in-law, her nieces and nephews and especially her three children and their families.
She had five children, two predeceased her, 18 grandchildren, three predeceased her, 53 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Saturday from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lehi City Cemetery.
