October 5, 1934 ~ March 7, 2020
Beverly Rawson Kennedy, wife, mother, grandmother, and sister passed away peacefully Saturday, March 7, 2019.
She was born on October 5, 1934, along with her twin sister Barbara Rawson Dalpias in Ogden, Utah. She was the daughter of James Eldin Rawson and Mary Westergard. Beverly's father passed away when she was young. Lyall and her mother raised her.
Beverly met the love of her life, Shirley John Kennedy and was married on July 26, 1954, in Ogden, They later were sealed in the Logan Temple. They were blessed with three sons and two daughters.
Beverly graduated from Ogden High School in 1952. Then attended Cosmetology school and worked as a beautician. She was a lifeguard and taught swimming for many years.
Beverly was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Primary and the scouting program.
Beverly loved to sew, quilt, and knit, along with boating and fishing as well as camping. She loved spending time with her family.
Beverly's biggest joy in life was raising her children and caring for her daughter Karan for 51 years.
Surviving are her children, Eldin (Rolene) Kennedy, Randolph, Utah; Colleen (Curt) Christensen, Syracuse, UT; Keith (Louise) Kennedy, Lonetree, WY; and Curtis (Deann) Kennedy, Farr West, UT; 18 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sisters, Barbara Dalpias, Ogden, UT and Marsha (Bob) James, North Ogden, UT.
Preceding Beverly in death were her husband, Shirley John; daughter, Karan; her parents; her stepfather, Lyall Eldine Bishop; great-granddaughter, Finley May Kennedy; great-grandson, Liam J. Monroe; and great-great-grandson, Jaxon Wayne Scott.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
The family would like to thank Symbii Home Health and Hospice. Special thanks to Autumn and Mariam for taking such special care of mom.
