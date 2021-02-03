Beverly Stacie Clayton
Beloved mother of five children stepped through the veil on January 28, 2021 with three of her children present.
She was born September 3, 1936 to Virgil Claire Clayton and Audrey (Gillen) Clayton. She was the oldest of 3 children and an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many responsible positions in the church and community; Primary President, Relief Society President, PTA President, a valued member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She was very proud of her heritage. She easily made friends and was very craft oriented.
Beverly is survived by her brother: Dell (Betty) Clayton, Jerry (JoAnn) Clayton, her five children: Lee (Shirleen) Jonas, Dennis (Lori) Wood, Jay (Lynn) Wood, Donna Wood, David (Denise) Wood, 28 grandchildren and 58 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Lakeview 4900 S. 2000 W. Roy, Utah at 11:00 AM there will be a viewing prior to the service 9:30 -10:30 AM.
Arrangements are entrusted to Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, UT 84067.
The funeral services will be live-streamed on Beverly's obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com