1930 ~ 2020
Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Beverly U. Kley, 89, passed peacefully on March 30, 2020, at Peachtree Place with family by her side.
Mom was born April 20, 1930 in Plymouth, Utah to Clifton J. and Violet Silvester Udy. She was one of five siblings.
She married Marvin A. Teeter in 1949 and was later divorced.
She married Waldorf E. Morse in 1952 and was later divorced.
Mom married Paul L. Kley on August 31, 1975. They happily enjoyed 26 years together before his passing in 2001.
She retired after 25 years from the Internal Revenue Service. In her earlier years she enjoyed waitressing in Salmon, Idaho and the Elks Lodge in Ogden, Utah.
Some of mom's fondest memories were a trip to Germany with her son Bret to visit her daughter, cruises with family and friends, going on trips with her brothers and sister-in-law, spending the winter months in Las Vegas. She also enjoyed knitting, macram^, puzzles, golfing, gambling and rodeos, especially the bull riding. Mom always looked forward to our yearly Silvester family reunion. She was full of life and fun, sure to be remembered for her "spunk" and positive outlook on life. Her children were her greatest treasures.
She is survived by her three children: Gary (Kathy) Teeter, Angela Morse (Terry) Gleason, Bret Morse and his companion Sandee Gottschalk; five grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren, one sister June Argo, one brother Melvyn C. Udy and sister-in-law Joyce Udy.
Preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Floris Webb, brother Mervyn C. Udy
The family would like to thank Jon, Kathie, Hyrum, Kindy, Wendy and so many more for the loving care they provided mom at Peachtree Place. We also want to thank Thomas from Brio Hospice for his care and compassion.
There will be no service per our Mother's wishes.
Alzheimer's So many memories stolen...So many hearts broken. We Need A Cure.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: