Billie Muir Bennett Powell

January 25, 1935 ~ January 8, 2020
Billie passed away peacefully in the early morning at her home. She was born in Ogden, UT to Billie Bailey and Orlando Muir. Her stepfather Clyde W. Muir raised her after her father's death. She was the second of eight children.
Billie married Claude W. Bennett in 1949. They were blessed with two children. Later they divorced.
She then married her life's love, Harold D. Powell on May 31, 1963, in Reno, NV. She was married almost 50 wonderful years when Harold passed in 2011.
She took great pride in her home always keeping it meticulous and well decorated.
She loved her roses, her garden, and working in her yard. She and Harold loved having parties at their home. It was common to have friends and family over for Poker nights, birthday parties, and holiday meals.
She worked in many different jobs. Her first was at six years old at a bowling alley until her retirement after 35 years as a bookkeeper for Williams Plumbing.
The real joy of her life though was her family. She had two children, a daughter-in-law, two grandsons, four great-grandsons, three great-granddaughters, and one great-great-grandson. Billie loved every one of them.
Billie is survived by her daughter, Claudean Bennett of Ogden, daughter-in-law, Ginger (Steve) Frongner; grandsons, Shaun (Jennifer) Frongner, and Kyle (Kathy) Frongner; great-grandsons, Nyle (Corinne) Alex, Gabe, and Jaron; great-granddaughters, Mikaela (Chase), Abby, and Cambria; great-great-grandson, Leo; and sister, Ruthe Anne (Robert) Rabenstein; and brothers, Clyde Muir and Ralph (Wanda) Muir. She was preceded in death by her son, Clifford M. Bennett; her husband, Harold; her sisters, Janet, Judy, and Sheri; her brother, Bailey; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Syracuse at a later date.
Special thanks to Bristol Home Hospice especially Lola Benstog, Tiffany Bennett, and Kellie.
