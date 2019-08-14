Billy Grant Chadwick, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Billy was born on March 25, 1941, in Springville, Utah to James Grant Chadwick and Viola Miller Chadwick. He spent his married life in North Ogden, UT.
He served his country, participating in the Vietnam War as a young man. He then continued to work for the US government as a civilian retiring from Hill Air Force Base as a decorated supervisor.
He married Deborah on August 6, 1971, in the Salt Lake Temple and enjoyed 47 years of marriage. His life's passion was being with his wonderful wife, two children, and seven grandchildren.
Billy is preceded in death by his wife Deborah Ann Chadwick, his mother Viola Miller Chadwick, and his father James Grant Chadwick.
Billy is survived by his two children James Chadwick (Sara), and Katrina Durand (Christian); brothers Gary and Ray Lynn (Kathy); sisters Carol McClain (Ralph), Linda Patterson (Bill), and Kim Chadwick Marx, and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the LDS Chapel, 575 E. 3100 N., North Ogden, UT, with a viewing before the service from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Burial will be at the Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden.
