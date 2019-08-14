1934 ~ 2019
Birdean Loveland Evensen passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born March 9, 1934, in Fish Haven, Idaho to Kenneth Leroy and Emerald Holt Loveland.
She married Norman Lee Evensen on March 21, 1952, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they served a mission to Winnipeg, Canada and served as temple workers in the Ogden Temple, she also served as Stake Young Women's President and Relief Society President. She had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ. She showed it by the way she lived and shared it with those she met.
Birdean retired from Hill Air Force Base. After her retirement she started her own catering business. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren, arranging family parties and get-togethers for every holiday. Her family was the love of her life.
She enjoyed gardening, canning, shopping, camping, quilting, and the color pink.
The family would like to thank Family Tree Assisted Living for their excellent care given to Birdean.
She was preceded in death by her husband Norman, daughter Angie Stark, five grandchildren, Eric, Jeremiah, Cami, Skyler, and Allie. She is survived by her children; Peggy (John) Beecher, Randy (Nancy) Evensen, Kim (Ricky) Jensen, Kent (Julie) Evensen, Nancy (Thomas) Webb, Shelly (Bill) Helms, Angie (deceased) (Troy) Stark, Bryan (Kristen) Evensen, 43 grandchildren and 75 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the West Point 18th Ward, 2865 West 800 North, West Point, Utah. Friends may visit with family Friday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, West Point Cemetery.
