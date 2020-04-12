Blaine A. Green (a.k.a. Hornet)

On April 5, 2020 Blaine A. Green passed away at home with family by his side. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Elaine, his four children; NaDene (Danny) Allen, Sharol Dolan, Carol Elton, Chad (Carolee) Green, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Blaine enjoyed spending time with his family and friends dancing, fishing, hunting, riding horses and took extreme pride in beautifying their yard every summer. Blaine will be remembered by all who knew him.
The Lawn Ranger Rides Away! Thanks for the memories! "Oh Baby" we're going to miss you!
Due to Covid-19 graveside services were held with immediate family in attendance.
Private graveside for family was Held.
Send condolences to the family at: www.myers-mortuary.com