December 11, 1934 ~ March 29, 2020
Blaine Allan Hadley peacefully rode the trail that meets the sky on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. Blaine was born in Ogden on December 11, 1934 to his parents, Lorenzo A. Hadley and Leatha Manning Hadley.
To all who knew him Blaine can be remembered as a true cowboy. He arose early every day of his life, put on his boots, Wranglers, a flannel shirt and his cowboy hat, and worked hard until the work was through. He was a man of few words, stern, and expected a lot of a person, but was honest, polite, and respectful in all his dealings. His word was the contract that he lived by and he never shirked a job.
At 19 years old Blaine found his passion in life training, driving, and raising race horses. Because of his love and determination to win he was dedicated to the track. Much of his family's memories were spent at the races helping him ready his teams and cheering them on. The highlight of his racing career came in 1985 when he won the chariot racing world championship alongside his brother Dean and the rest of his family. He later went on to train many great flat track race horses as well.
Along with his racing career, Blaine also found success in the rodeo arena, winning the RMRA All-around title in 1955 as a calf roper, team roper, and bull dodger. As a cattleman and outdoorsman joy was found in riding a good horse on the mountain, whether it was moving cows or hunting deer and elk. He was deadly with his 32 special and his children tell stories of riding up the canyon with Dad and witnessing the amazing shots that always found their mark.
Blaine married Neila Montgomery with whom he had six children, Sherry, Shaun, Sherm, Sid, Sonya and Sandee. His love for horses and the western lifestyle was passed to his children who have all found success of their own. Blaine and Neila were divorced, and he later met Carol Jensen, spending the last 27 years together.
Blaine was passionate about life and fulfilled what he loved to do. His survivors are Sherry (Tim) Oliver, Shaun (Anita) Hadley, Sid (Wendy) Hadley, Sonya (Doug) Madsen, Sandee Hadley, and the love of his life, Carol Jensen. He is also survived by 28 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Gloria Favero, Harold Hadley, Dean Hadley, Jay Hadley, Monty Hadley and son, Sherman Joe Hadley.
Private family services will be held Monday, April 6, 2020.
Interment, West Weber Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary.
