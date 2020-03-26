August 13, 1946 ~ March 19, 2020
Burley, ID - Blaine Earl Fulmer Died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Parkview Care in Burley, ID. He went to the happy hunting grounds at age 73 to join his twin sister Elaine Fulmer Coulson Hart, Father Gordan (Skip) Fulmer, Mother LaVern Michelson Fulmer and many other family members awaiting his arrival.
Blaine was Born in Ogden, Utah August 13, 1946, with his twin sister Elaine. Blaine fought and suffered with COPD for 8 + years, but no one never heard him complain. Pneumonia won.
Went to Southern Alabama University. He then joined the Navy traveling all over the world on the U.S.S. OKANOGAN (APA 220). For instance, driving 1500 Royal Thai Army troops to Saigon in 1966. He loved telling the stories of his adventures he had with shipmates and the places they had been.
Studied at Fullerton J C for two years at the Welding School. Blaine Loved to Weld and was the BEST around! He also enjoyed spending time in the mountains, fishing, hunting, throwing horseshoes, building & fixing anything, He also liked tinkering in the shop to pass the time & hanging out in the local water holes playing darts & pool.
Blaine Married Brenda May Fulmer March 27,1976. He was an amazing stepdad to Kendra Emch Blackner who has six children. Tessa Thorpe (great grands: Dylan, Keagan & Danica) Billy Thorpe (one great grand: Bexlee) Bailey Blackner, Kelly Thorpe, Kyler Thorpe & Austin Blackner. Blaine and Brenda's daughter Dena Marie Blackner was born in 1978. She has four children; Codi Purdum (great grands: Ryker, Jocelyn, Reagan), Rillie Blackner, Megen Blackner, and Gunner Blackner. Blaine and Brenda were an amazing couple that shared many laughs together. He was a family man and would do anything for anyone. A blessing to all their family and friends was thier shindigs - best parties in Weber County. Sadly, they divorced 17 years after their marriage.
Blaine was able to travel with his Mother LaVern for many years to visit his friends and family from Utah to Alabama. He settled In Burley, ID to stay close to his grand kids. This is where he discovered he had COPD .
Blaine's surviving siblings: Roger Fulmer of Ogden and Salt Lake City, UT, Renee Smith, Vicki Barto & Kelly Fulmer (all in Mobile, AL) along with thousands of others are going to also miss him every day.
Dad you are missed dearly! But we will tinker another day.
Memorial/Celebration Of Life In the Ogden area then another Memorial/Celebration of life in Mobile, Alabama are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.