Blaine Lavar Weir
January 4, 1930 ~ November 18, 2020
"Together Again"
Blaine Lavar Weir passed away November 18, 2020, at age of 90, due to natural causes at the Pheasant View Assisted living.
He was born January 4, 1930 in Ogden, Utah. He was the fifth of seven children born to Thomas Harold Weir and Gladys Ada Bosworth. He grew up in Utah and the Star Mine area of Wyoming. He graduated from Ogden High School in 1948.
Blaine married Betty Jo Rutherford, August 12, 1950 in Ogden. Their vows were later solemnized in the Logan Temple. They enjoyed 69 years together, making Washington Terrace their home until 2019.
He worked with his father in the family business, Weir Motor Supply, since 1949. He and his wife Betty became the owners in 1980, retiring in 1999.
Blaine was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint, serving in the Bishopric, Young Men and Women, and many other callings. He was active in scouting, receiving the Mt. Ogden District Award of Merit.
He was drafted in the Army during the Korean War, serving a short time due to an injury.
He enjoyed stock car racing, snowmobiling, water skiing, motorcycles, ATV's, camping, and the outdoors. He taught many individuals including his grandchildren how to water ski. He was an avid Weber State fan and attended many athletic events. Most important to dad was spending time with his children and extended family.
Blaine is survived by his children, Nancy Weir, Steven (Leslie) Weir, Sheri (Rich) Peterson, and Kelly (Marci) Weir; and son-in-law, Mike Hoellein He has 14 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his two brothers, Harold, and Tommy Weir.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo Rutherford Weir; parents, Thomas and Gladys Weir; in-laws, Bonnie and Vern Rutherford; daughter, Karen Hoellein; great-grandson, Carson Wilde; sisters, Ada Wade, Evelyn Thompson, Vila Allred, and LaNae Schaer.
Special thanks to Pheasant View Assisted Living, and Everest Hospice, for their compassion and care.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. All attendees of this event must wear a mask.
Services will be livestreamed under Blaine's obituary and condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.