June 18, 1936 — May 18, 2021
Blaine Lavere Seamons, loving husband, father, grandfather, friend and disciple, passed away on May 18, 2021 at his home in North Ogden, Utah.
Blaine was born June 18, 1936 to Wilford Royce Seamons and Gladys Halcyon Daines in Preston, Idaho. He married his sweetheart, Justine Dawn Grover, June 9, 1966 in the Logan LDS Temple.
He was an educator for nearly forty years and had a 31-year career at the Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind, working as a teacher and as an administrator. He lived in North Ogden for most of his life and loved living in the shadow of Ben Lomond Peak and the Wasatch Front.
Blaine is preceded in death by his parents, a brother and five sisters, and by a granddaughter, Kate Elizabeth Gleason. He is survived by Justine; by his seven children: Sarah Seamons; Blaine "Butch" (Nicki) Seamons; Melissa Seamons; Donald (Stephanie) Seamons; Jonathan "J.J." (Margaret "Meg") Seamons; Emily (Rob) Gleason; Matthew (Johnanne) Seamons; by 15 grandchildren; and by a brother, Ronald (Betty) Seamons.
