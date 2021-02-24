Blaine R Kendell (98)
1922 ~ 2021
North Ogden, Utah: Blaine R Kendell passed away peacefully at his home on February 20, 2021. He was born on June 30, 1922 to Parley and Nell Kendell at the family home in Uintah. He grew up in Uintah and attended Weber High School. The caption under his picture in the yearbook says, "Likes football and Ruth" (Randall). It never changed in 80 years. They were married October 14, 1942 in the Salt Lake Temple, just two weeks before he reported for active duty. They are now reunited forever.
His father once said of him, that he had a habit of going and serving. So he did. First in the Army's 84th Infantry Division in WWII; in combat from Omaha Beach to meeting the Russian troops on the Elbe River: Their Division Battle Casualties were, 7260 or 74%. Once home from the war he served in the scouting and young men's programs and later as Bishop. He and Ruth served many missions together- Florida, Tallahassee; England, London; two missions to the Salt Lake Family History Library; England, Coventry; Papua New Guinea, Port Moresby. He also served two stake missions. He loved hunting and camping with his family. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for almost 40 years while also operating the family fruit farm in North Ogden after his father-in-law, Lewis Randall died in 1953.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth in 2010, his parents, Parley and Nell Kendell and all eight siblings; Dee, Lewis (infant), Wallace, Leah, Norma, Ilene, Val (infant) and Jay. He is survived by his five children - Stephen Blaine (Cuma) Kendell of North Ogden - Karleen (Jimmy) Miller of Taylor - Lamar Chet (Mary Beth) Kendell of Ashton, Idaho - Duane R (Starla) Kendell of West Valley City - Ann (Robert) Clawson of Ogden; with 29 grandchildren; 71 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the North Ogden Stake Center Chapel, 650 East, 2600 North, North Ogden. There will be a viewing on Friday evening of the 26th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden and Saturday prior to the funeral from 9:40 - 10:40 a.m. at the church. Interment is at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 East 2650 North, North Ogden, UT.
Blaine and his family all express special thanks to Julie Lee and the staff at Intermountain Homecare and Hospice of Ogden.
Services will be live streamed the day of the service on the bottom of Blaine's obituary Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at www.myers-mortuary.com, where condolences may be sent to the family. Services entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.