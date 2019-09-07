July 23, 1930 ~ September 4, 2019
Blake Ransom, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
He was born July 23, 1930, in Cleveland, Idaho, the Son of Arnold A. Ransom and Ada Ames Ransom. He was the third of six children. He spent the last 63 years of his life living in Layton, Utah. He enjoyed having his kids and grandchildren around him, loved to garden, enjoyed his summer camping and fishing trips.
He worked in several meatpacking plants in the early stages of his marriage. He served many members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in maintaining the buildings and grounds in Layton for over 30 years.
He married Clarice Chadwick on April 14, 1948, in the Logan Temple. This eternal union resulted in a family of six children. He held several callings within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by three sons and two daughters: Bonnie (John) Hamer, Layton, Utah; Randy Ransom, Spokane, Washington; Steven (Pam) Ransom, West Point, Utah; Kelly Ransom, Harrisville, Utah; and Debbie Ransom, Roseville, California; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and two great- great-grandchildren; two sisters, one sisters-in-law and two brothers. He is preceded in death by his parents, spouse, daughter, (Cindee) and twin granddaughters: Brittany and Tiffany Adamson.
The family would like to express thanks to the nurses with CNS Cares, and a big thanks to Fairfield Village of Layton staff for all the love and care they gave our Dad.
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, friends may visit with family Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary 1867 N. Fairfield Rd., and Monday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.
