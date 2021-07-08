Blanche Kirkman Bingham
July 22,1926 - July 5, 2021
Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt slipped passed the veil of earth from our arms and into the arms of her loved ones who passed before her. Blanche lived almost 95 full years of joy and service and hard work. She was born on July 22, 1926 to her parents Ray and Mary Bennett Kirkman and was born third in her family. She had an older brother Dean, older sister Ora and later welcomed her younger sister Florence and younger brother Nolan.
Her dad called her "Happy", and she enjoyed the work of a farm girl, riding her horse to school, hoeing beets, and crossing the canal to bring the cows for milking. She would be extra nice to her brother Dean and oft times would get a pass from the harder chores.
She and her friends enjoyed the Hooper dances and if she was lucky and begged hard enough, she could take the Model A Ford.
She met our dad, Arnold Thayne Bingham on a double date.
When mom's beau went off to college, he asked Arnold to look after her. He must have done a wonderful job cause mom fell for him and they were married in the Salt Lake Temple right after mom graduated from Davis High School in 1944.
We were blessed to be born in their family: Alan Arnold Bingham, deceased, Judy Porter (Randy), Marsha Weller (Bob), Lana Olsen (Bent), Tami Flanery, deceased, (Tim), Van Thayne Bingham (Tami), and Mitzi Bingham.
They raised their family in West Point and became part of a group of friends who enjoyed square dancing and get-togethers. They shared fun times for well over 60 years.
Since Mom and Dad's birthdays were 1 day apart in July, they established our yearly trip to the Uintas and a life-long tradition. Since her family has grown from 7 children to 20 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and 10 great, great, grands, our campouts have become a great big Bingham party.
Thanks, Mom and Dad for teaching us how to enjoy the mountains and each other.
Mom's generosity was an example to all of us. She didn't have a lot of earthly wealth, but where she saw need, she gave. We were touched by her own sacrifices to lift others.
Even though she lost Dad in 1988 and 2 of her children, her ability to press forward and find joy along the way has been an example of courage, faith and endurance to us all. Her testimony in the gospel of Jesus Christ has blessed her with a believing heart and peace of mind. She has spent countless hours crocheting afghans and baby blankets for loved ones.
She enjoyed visiting family and friends, Jazz games, card games, Scrabble and writing in her daily diary.
She spent many years serving in the Ogden temple with her Aunt Florence Paice.
She is survived by her sister Florence Abrams and a brother Nolan Kirkman (Rena). She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arnold, children; Alan and Tami, her brother; Dean and his wife Shirley, Sister; Ora and her husband James R. and her brother- in- law Doyle Abrams.
We wish to thank her hospice nurse Laura and those who came to help us in her home. We were blessed by their service.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the West Point 16th Ward Chapel, 4383 W. 300 N. West Point, Utah. Friends may visit family Friday 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Syracuse Mortuary 869 S. 2000 W. Syracuse, Utah, and 9:30 to 10:30 prior to the services at the church. Interment will be held at West Point Cemetery 40 N. 4000 W. West Point, UT.
