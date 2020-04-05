June 14, 1939 ~ March 30, 2020
Blanche Oman Bodily, 80, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Lotus Park Assisted Living. Blanche was born June 14, 1939 in Yost, UT. She was the daughter of Harold and Sara Oman.
She graduated from Raft River High School. On February 17, 1961 she married Jay Bodily. They were sealed in the Las Vegas LDS Temple on September 28, 1999.
Blanche retired from D.D.O. Ogden. Jay and Blanche loved collecting and restoring antique trucks. Blanche also loved to crochet. Jay and Blanche moved to Fort Mojave, AZ after Jay retired in 1998.
Blanche is survived by five sons - Jay M (Tammy) Bodily, Jr.; Brent (Vicki [Deceased]) Bodily; Karl (Lois) Bodily; Travis (Teresa) Bodily; Lance (Kelly) Bodily. She has 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. She also had 10 siblings: AnnaBelle (Leo[deceased]) Ottley, Thora (Therin) Hill, Gary Oman (Deceased), Thomas "T.C." Oman (Deceased), Catherine (Don) Shelton, Gus (RaNae) Oman, Pam (Bill) Burton [Both deceased], Patricia (Scott [Deceased]) Knudsen, Milton (Marsha) Oman, Baby Delbert Oman [Deceased].Blanche is preceded in death by her son Tony and her husband Jay.
Blanche was laid to rest in the Clinton cemetery on Friday, April 3, 2020 next to her beloved husband Jay and her baby Tony. We would like to thank Lotus Park Assisted Living and Independence Hospice in assisting with Blanche's care and final days.