Blanche Rowbury Cooper Stauffer
1934 - 2021
Blanche Rowbury Cooper Stauffer passed into the loving arms of her Savior on July 4, 2021. Blanche was born June 20, 1934, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was the eldest child of Virgil P. and Leah Hill Rowbury. Being the first girl, she started the trend of girl, boy, girl, boy that lasted through ten siblings. They were raised frugally on different farms around Idaho but always with an abundance of love.
At age 15 she met her love, Albert Wayne Cooper, they married on June 2, 1950. They were married over 35 years before Wayne died from cancer on January 22, 1986. She gave birth to 8 beautiful babies. Their first child passed away from complications of prematurity. They went on to raise seven more children and a foster son in an old farmhouse in Wilson (now West Haven) Utah. After Wayne's death she moved to Clearfield and continued her employment with Fram Filters in Freeport Center.
She was blessed with a second love and married Kenneth L. Stauffer on February 9, 1991. She was able to retire, and they spent time enjoying family and friends and traveling throughout the US. As Ken's health deteriorated, she lovingly cared for him until she lost her second husband to cancer on May 14, 2000.
She established a home in South Weber that was open to all her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. She loved them all and enjoyed spoiling them with cookies, ice cream cones and tootsie pops. Even the dogs would sneak away to Grandma Blanche's house for a treat. She loved camping, watching the Jazz play, attending plays and family reunions, and participating in the local DUP Chapter. Eight years ago she moved to her daughter and son-in-law's home where Ilene and Scott Crowell lovingly cared for her until the angels took her home.
Blanche was an active member of the LDS church her entire life. She was sealed to Wayne and her children in the Logan Temple. She loved temple work and often marveled at the priesthood power women temple workers are granted. She taught Jr. Sunday School and Primary and served in various other callings. She enjoyed embroidering temple clothing for her family. She had a strong testimony of the gospel that never faltered.
She is survived by her children Debbie (Kevin) Youngberg, Blayne (Tammy) Cooper, Ilene (Scott) Crowell, Dianne Greenwell, Sheila (Adrian) Bench and Charlene (Gabe) Areano. She also has 36 grandchildren and 57 great grandchildren. Also survived by numerous siblings and their spouses. Dora Rowbury, GaNene Nelson, Naomi Rowbury, Marie (Theron) Sainsbury, Rose Rowbury, Yvonne (Gary) Lawson, Darrell (Judy) Rowbury, Marlene (Dennis) Klemmer and LaRon (Liz) Rowbury. She was a loving aunt to many, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, her son Allen Wayne Cooper, her daughter and son-in-law Brenda and Dee (Dennis) Lund, her grandson Lyle Lund, her son-in-law Lance Greenwell and brothers Lynn, Lyle, and Roger Rowbury.
Visitation will be at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 6pm to 8pm. In addition, a viewing will be Saturday, July 10, 2021, 9:40 to 10:40 am, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 am, South Weber Stake Center, 7989 South 2250 East, South Weber, Utah. Interment will be in the West Weber Cemetery.
The funeral service will be livestreamed. To watch, scroll to the bottom of Blanche's obituary on Saturday, July 10, 2021, 11:00 am at www.myers-mortuary.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family. If unable to watch at this time the service will be on Myers Mortuary website indefinitely.