August 25, 1959 ~ June 17, 2019
Bob Dean Barton, Jr., passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at his Mother's home surrounded by his family, after fighting his seven year long and courageous battle of cancer.
Bob was born August 25, 1959, in Ogden, Utah, a son of Carolyn Bingham Brown and Bob Dean Barton Sr.
Bob served in the US Navy.
He worked the oil fields in Wyoming. He was a heavy equipment operator for many companies and was always up for the challenge of putting in a hard day's work.
Bob loved all the simple pleasures of life including camping, hiking, trapping and fishing. Bob would never pass on the opportunity to help others, he had a very kind, thoughtful and giving soul. Bob treasured his time at Moore's diner having coffee with many of his friends.
Bob adored his family. He is survived by his mother and father; sisters, Debbie Thomas, Sheri (Stewart) Norris; brothers, Brett (Angie) Barton, Kelly (Peggy) Barton; as well as many step brothers, step sisters, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his favorite grandmother, Irma Bingham, stepfather, Gary Brown, stepmother, Loris Barton and brother-in-law, Roger Thomas.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Rocky Mountain Hospice and their staff including; Dr. Jay Moreland, Brooke & JaCoy for their kind and loving care.
Graveside Services were held Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Clinton Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: