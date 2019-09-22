Bobbi L. (Fowler) Spencer, 65, passed away peacefully September 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family; after a hard and courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Ogden, Utah on September 12, 1954; the daughter of Leonard and Elaine Fowler.
Bobbi graduated from Clearfield High School in 1972, and soon had a son, Michael, he was the first love of her life. She later met John E. Spencer and was blessed with another little love of her life, her daughter Lindsay. They were married on December 12, 1986. John brought three sons to the marriage, whom Bobbi loved as her own. Together they lived in Clearfield and South Weber raising their five children.
Bobbi enjoyed helping anyone in need with open arms and a loving heart. She worked as a Human Resource Specialist at the IRS and Hill AFB, retiring after 25 years of service. Where she left a lasting mark on all who knew her, she will be truly missed.
Bobbi loved to travel. Her favorite place was the ocean, where she would walk the beach looking for seashells and swim with her grandchildren by her side. Her greatest treasures were her grandchildren. She had a special bond with each of them. She is now their guardian angel. Fly high! We all love and miss you.
Bobbi is survived by her daughter Lindsay (Justin) Pratt; grandson Rylee Banks; stepsons Sean and Scott Spencer; grandchildren: Emma, Asher, Crew, Kai, Kala, Star, Lilith, Colin, Wesley, and Hayden; brother Kent Fowler; two sisters Kami (Todd) Forman and Jana Marsh; many nieces, nephews and close friends who all loved her dearly.
Preceded in death by her son Michael Fowler; parents Leonard and Elaine Fowler; husband John Spencer; and brothers Craig and Darren Fowler.
I would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Carl Gray and his nursing staff for the care of my mom.
You were all amazing. Also a special thanks to the Davis Hospital ER, and ICU. Thank you for taking such good care of my mom during her final days.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No., Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Friday from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden.
Condolences may be shared at: