Bobbie Jean Hood Daniels
1943 - 2020
Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, auntie and friend, Bobbie Jean Hood Daniels, 77, passed away July 26, 2020. Bobbie Jean was born January 26, 1943 in McGhee, Arkansas to Jennie Vaughn and John Archie Hood Jr. She married Willie B. Daniels Jr. on April 16, 1965 and their union was blessed with two daughters; they later divorced. She was raised in Ogden Utah graduating from Ogden High School and received her Bachelor's degree in Social Work from Weber State University.
She worked for the Forest Service, Internal Revenue Service and Walmart before working 40 years for the Ogden Area Community Action Agency.
The foundation of her life was serving her loving God Jehovah.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah or join us on Zoom following the link: https://zoom.us/j/7085370010
