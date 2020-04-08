Bobby G. Evans ~ "Bob Dawg"

February 5, 1931 ~ April 5, 2020
Bobby G. Evans, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in Ogden, Utah on February 5, 1931, the son of John W. and Eleanor Griffiths Evans.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He married his sweetheart, Chyroll Rampton, on June 15, 1953 in Ogden, Utah. Chyroll passed away on their 61st wedding anniversary in 2014.
Bobby worked in Logistics at Hill Air Force Base, retiring in 1989 after 38 years. While in school he worked at his father's grocery store delivering groceries, sorting bottles and stocking shelves. He would also hurry to the Ogden Standard Examiner each afternoon and buy as many newspapers as he could carry for a nickel each and sell them on 25th Street for a dime. After retirement he started Bee Zee Cleaning, a construction cleaning business that he loved.
Bobby enjoyed life fully, especially time spent with his family. He thoroughly loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who affectionately called him, "Bob Dawg." A gifted storyteller, Bobby could always bring a smile. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing golf with his buddies at Ogden Golf and Country Club and El Monte Golf Courses, continuing play into his 87th year. He was fortunate to card 4 hole-in-ones.
Ever kind and patient, he took great care of his family. Bobby will be remembered with a happy disposition, whistling all day, every day. Thanksgiving and Christmas were akin to a warm Thomas Kinkade or Norman Rockwell painting, complete with thousands of festive lights, crackling fire, and a 10-foot fresh Christmas pine. Their home was always cozy and welcoming. He lovingly cared for his wife later in life when she became ill.
Bobby is survived by his children, Lorri Thurgood, Leslie (Greg) Fowler, Mitch Evans; (Allen Carpenter), eight grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Chyroll; parents, brothers, Jim Evans, Jack Evans, and sister, Sue Naisbitt.
The family would like to thank the sweet neighbors and friends at Combe Farms, especially Lis and Peggy and his faithful home teachers and ministers, Frank and Gary that came every month for almost nine years.
Private services will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, South Morgan Cemetery.
