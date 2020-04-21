October 6, 1938 ~ April 19, 2020.
Bobby Lee Short, 81, of Layton, Utah, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020.
He was born in Telluride, Colorado on October 6, 1938, son of the Elvin Short and Lois Eldridge. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Linda, mother, father, and siblings Gary Short and Darlene Nelson. He is survived by his four children: Heidi Mosley, Robert Short, Jamie Shimmel, and Ryan Short. He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren, eight great- grandchildren, and siblings Ron Baty and Carol Jenkins.
Bob spent his early years growing-up in Bear River and Brigham City, Utah, and he graduated from Box Elder High School in 1956. Shortly after high school, he joined the US Air Force carrying on a proud family tradition of military service. While stationed at March Air Force Base in Riverside County, California, he met the love of his life and soulmate, Mary Linda Wursten, but everybody called her Linda. Linda was from Arlington, California, and both Bob and Linda were married on September 3, 1960, in the Los Angeles Mormon Temple. Later in life they joined the body of Christ and both became Christians, which was a blessing to them both.
After being honorably discharged from military service, Bob and Linda moved to Utah where they settled-down in Layton, Utah. Bob and Linda loved traveling to California to visit family and going to Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm with their four children. After working 40 years at the Post Office in Clearfield, Utah, Bob retired from government service. After retirement, Bob and Linda enjoyed years of traveling to many states and countries to visit their children and grandchildren. Bob also enjoyed spending his free time hunting and fishing in the Utah mountains with his family.
In 2014, Bob moved to Panama City, Florida where he lived with his daughter Jamie and son-in-law Mitch. He had many adventures with them over the years, and the whole family was very thankful that Dad was in such a loving and caring home for the remaining years of his life.
Both Bob and Linda will be interred at the Lindquist's Morturies in Layton, Utah and they both will live forever in the memories of their family and all who knew them.