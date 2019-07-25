September 28, 1927 ~ July 22, 2019
Bobby Reed Baird, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the age of 91.
He was born September 28, 1927, in Logan, Utah, to Lorenzo P. and Vilate Baird. He was the youngest of eight children.
Bobby graduated from Ogden High School in 1946 and served in the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. After returning home, he was employed by Southern Pacific Railroad as a fireman. This began his love of trains; where he became an engineer and for 38 years enjoyed going to work.
On July 9, 1954, Bobby married the love of his life, Marlene Arave. They were active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Their marriage was sealed in the temple on July 9, 1975; recently celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They are the parents of Lori Florence, Ty Baird (Dawn), Lisa Grossman (Steve), Beckee Partin; and grandparents to 13 grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren and another on the way.
His family was everything to him and they enjoyed time together camping, fishing, traveling and just being together. During their later years, they traveled extensively with friends and family. One of his greatest accomplishments was bowling a perfect 300 game at the age of 75. Bobby and Marlene cherished playing Pinochle with their close friends every week for over 40 years. He also enjoyed golf and was a great JAZZ fan.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sister and one infant daughter.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Friday, July 26th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Roy City Cemetery, where Military Honors will be accorded.
