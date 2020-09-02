Bonnie Burnett Burton
November 14, 1931 ~ August 29, 2020
Wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, Bonnie Burnett Burton left us on August 29, 2020 surrounded by family after an 8 year battle with cancer.
Born November 14, 1931 in Ogden, Utah, Bonnie was the second child of Mary Adam McCarthy and Edward Thomas (Bud) Burnett. She attended Ogden District Schools and was cheerleader at Md. Fort Junior High. She graduated from Ogden High School hand in hand with her high school sweetheart Edward A. Burton. Bonnie married Edward on December 21, 1949. They raised four children in Ogden.
Bonnie's priorities were her family and friends. She had lifelong friends and enjoyed playing bridge at the Ogden Golf and Country club with them for over 50 years. Her other interests were mahjong, reading, and traveling.
Bonnie is survived by her children, David (Ann) Burton, Susan McMickell, Ronette (Jim) Thompson, Sandra Burton; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; siblings, MaryLee McKee, Ron Burnett, and JoLynn Marcusen.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward A. Burton; siblings, Barbara Ekstrom, Budd Burnett, Gerald Burnett, Judy Argyle; and parents.
Private services were held at Bonnie's request. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Donations may be made to American Cancer Society or ALS Association
