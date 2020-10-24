Bonnie Clark Oct 24, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bonnie ClarkBonnie Clark, 94, Died in Ogden, Utah.Funeral arrangements under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesDavis School District to abandon hybrid schedule, awards teachers with bonusSemi truck driver's road rage beating results in arrest of Ogden manRoy High School teacher arrested in child exploitation stingWhite supremacist gang indictments include charges against Ogden murder suspectOgden police: Running suspect's gun fires as Taser shot stops himPrep football brackets: Ogden to host first playoff game since 1997 — against Ben LomondOgden man arrested after vandalism, random attack against womanAssailant breaks down two doors, teen stabs him in self-defenseDays before home playoff game, Fremont High football team's season over in COVID-19 quarantineWeber County COVID-19 transmission index rises from moderate to high +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Annie Haycock gives Davis girls soccer the 6A title over American Fork on golden goal 4A football playoffs: Shobe runs for 5 touchdowns, Ogden puts away Ben Lomond in 2nd half Football playoffs roundup: Box Elder steadily puts away Woods Cross in 5A first round 6A football playoffs: Davis puts aside home demons, runs past Syracuse 48-17 Utah Legislature to use COVID-19 rapid testing for lawmakers 5A championship: For 2nd straight year, Bonneville girls soccer loses title match on golden goal Utah 'on the brink' after record day for COVID-19 cases Davis County program helps Clearfield family pull itself out of debt to home ownership