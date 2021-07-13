Bonnie Coates
December 10, 1934 ~ July 7, 2021
Bonnie Mae Brown Coates, 86, passed away peacefully in Sun City, AZ on July 7, 2021. She left this life exactly 14 years to the day that her beloved husband Wayne passed away. We don't believe this was a coincidence and he was calling her to her heavenly home with him. She was the love of his life.
Bonnie was born and raised in Ogden, Utah to parents Albert F. and Naomi B. Brown in a big loving family of five brothers and two sisters. She was a great-great-granddaughter of Captain James Brown, who settled Ogden, Utah. She was very proud of her Mormon Pioneer heritage and was a member of the LDS Church. She lived most of her life in Ogden, South Weber and Riverdale before moving to Arizona in 2014 to live by her son Dan when her health declined. She lived in a mother-in-law cottage behind his home where she could live as independently as possible. Dan and his wife did everything they could to make her happy and comfortable. She missed her family in Utah and the mountains and always said it was her forever home.
Bonnie met Wayne Coates in 1958 and they were married November 16, 1962 in Reno, NV. She had two beautiful children Danny and Pamela from a previous marriage. Wayne was a wonderful father to them. They enjoyed the country life with their horses and dogs and camping and fishing along the Weber River when they resided in South Weber.
Bonnie loved to cook and read cookbooks. She was a fabulous chef, famous for her shrimp pasta salad and secret recipes. She adored her Boston Terriers for over 50 years. She raised seven, one after the other, all named Cricket. The last one living until he was 17! She collected elephant figurines and enjoyed shopping and traveling. She and Wayne spent the last years of his life at their cabin in the mountains, deer hunting and fishing in the nearby lakes.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Dan Coates (Mary), Waddell, AZ and daughter, Pamela Raitt (Wallace), Pleasant View. She was a loving and proud Nana to her eight grandchildren, Byron Jeppsen (Jamie), Winnemucca, NV; Miranda Dreyer (Rocky), San Diego, CA; Rhiannon Rollins (Jason) Pleasant View; Jordan Jeppsen (Jacque) Roy; Jennifer Rose (Coty), Harrisville; Kimber Raitt, Pleasant View; Heather Biorge (Jordon), Port Orchard, WA and Mikaela Raitt, Newcastle, WA. She is survived by 15 great-grandchildren, Hayden, Kenadee, Taya, Camryn, Evan, Maylie, Cydney, Caden, Olyvia, Carter, Eleanor, Tatum, Tobias, Liam and Owen; one great-great-grandson, Max and one great-great-granddaughter, Everleigh due this month. She is also survived by her younger sister, Arlene Gunderson, Perry, GA. She was able to visit Bonnie along with her daughters, Lori Hufnagel and Rebecca Holley last month and they had a wonderful time together.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne Coates; brothers, Albert Brown, Francis Brown, Byron Brown, Boyd Brown and Kenneth Brown; her sister, Joy Frost and infant grandson, Tayler Raitt.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Our family would like to give special thanks to the hospice nurses who helped care for her.
