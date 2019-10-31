Bonnie Jane Rice Higley

November 24, 1932 ~ October 26, 2019
Bonnie was born on November 24, 1932, in Ogden, Utah. She passed away on October 26, 2019, at home.
She was the 9th of 12 children. Her parents were Frederick Princess Rice and Sarah Lettie Tracy. Her childhood days were spent in South Ogden. She married Kent Paul Higley on March 28, 1952, in Logan, Utah and spent the rest of her life in Hooper Utah.
She leaves behind husband Kent Higley; sons Steven Higley (Virginia), Michael Higley (Codi), Neil Higley; daughters Debra Coleman (Doug); Jan Varble (Leon). She is survived by two sisters; Charlann Mead; Roselene Smith. Family members that proceeded her in death include six brothers, three sisters and one grandson. She is the Grandmother to 20 Grandchildren and 26 Great-Grandchildren. Her greatest, most important accomplishments in life were associated with her matriarchal responsibilities of raising a family and faithfully supporting her husband. Her final days were spent surrounded by family.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 11:00 AM at the LDS Chapel at 5601 S 6100 W Hooper, Utah. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 6^to 8 PM at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, Utah and prior to the service 9:45-10:30 AM at the church.
Interment will be at the Hooper Cemetery.
