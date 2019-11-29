Bonnie Jean Chase Ruley

February 22, 1931 ~ November 26, 2019
Bonnie Jean, our beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend, age 88 of North Ogden Utah passed away due to complications from a recent stroke.
She was born to Harold and Jewell Chase in Alhambra, California. Bonnie married the love of her life, Harless Eugene Ruley on June 9, 1950 and remained together for 66 years until his passing in January of 2014.
Bonnie dedicated her life not only to her husband and five sons, but also to numerous family, friends and of course her beloved dogs along the way.
At a young age she was taught by her mother how to crochet, a talent that she enjoyed throughout her life and brought comfort and joy to many others.
She created many family heirlooms with her handmade Christmas ornaments and crocheted afghans that she loved to give to family and friends.
She brought light and joy to everyone she met with her kind embraces and generous soul. She loved football, Las Vegas and was a wonderful cook (her pies were amazing). Bonnie was magic.
She enjoyed a rich retirement, spending time with family in Utah and traveling frequently to visit Chase and Quinton, her two grandchildren in Oregon.
She is survived by four children Stephen, Douglas, Scott and Craig and her two sisters Sharon Cowlishaw and Janis Montgomery and preceded in death by her son Mark, her husband and two sisters Lavon Chard and Barbara Richins.
Funeral services will be held Saturday November 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary at 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden Utah.
Family and friends may gather prior to the service from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. She will be interned at Lindquist Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to Best Friends Animal Shelter.
