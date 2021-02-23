Bonnie Lee Jones Heslop
April 26, 1929 - February 15, 2021
Bonnie Lee Jones Heslop was born April 26, 1929 deceased February 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, 3 sons and daughter. She is survived by Denise Bullock, Marvin and Nida Campbell and daughter, Tony and Stephanie Pinkston and 3 sons. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and so many people she loved. Graveside services only will be held at Lindquist Mortuary at the Ogden location on February 27, 2021 at 11 am. Call them for any questions