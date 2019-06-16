May 16, 1926 ~ June 13, 2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, Bonnie Lou Stocks Bennett passed away peacefully in her Ogden, Utah home, surrounded by family, on June 13, 2019, at the age of 93. Born May 16, 1926, to Henry and Vinnie Stocks in Preston, Idaho, she was the youngest of 11 children. She grew up on a farm, where she learned the values of hard work and persistence ?^a legacy that she passed on to her family. She graduated from Preston High School in 1944. On April 24, 1946, she married Clair Charles Bennett in the Logan Temple. Bonnie was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings in the Church, including her favorite calling as a compassionate service leader. Her family was her greatest treasure and they treasured her likewise. Everything she did was to help, love, and support them. Bonnie was a trailblazer as she worked for the U.S. Government in collecting the census and had a career working in retail department stores including JC Penny and later ZCMI (from where she retired). She enjoyed traveling, camping, and fishing with her husband and other family. Bonnie had a special talent for cooking (her rolls will not be forgotten), quilting, and embroidery. She was a voracious reader and instilled a love of reading in many of her children and grandchildren. She also may have been the oldest Utah Jazz fan ? she never missed a game even through last season.
She is survived by her children, Ann Rusch, Patsy Ross, Randy (Janene) Bennett, Connie Bennett, Anabelle (James) Reed, Ronald Bennett AKA Ian Shepherd; 20 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and 10 siblings. Just prior to her death, Bonnie said that she was the last leaf on the tree and the wind was blowing.
A viewing will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and prior to the funeral from 9:40-10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden UT 84404. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Connie Bennett, who was her primary caretaker in her last years, and Dr. Brent Williams and IHC Hospice Nurses Julie and Sandra for their exceptional, loving care.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: