1949 ~ 2019
Bonnie Olson Passed away peacefully in her home on December 3, 2019. She was born the second child of Jay and Vera Porter.
Bonnie enjoyed a simple upbringing in Morgan, Utah and attended Morgan High School. She found joy in several activities including band, 4-H, and drill team.
She married Richard Olson on June 14, 1969. They had three wonderful children; Dixie, Kelly, and Heidi.
Most of Bonnie's working career was spent at Ogden Regional Medical Center. She adored her co-workers and considered them some of her best friends. Bonnie was an extremely hard worker and took great pride in her job.
Bonnie had a myriad of extraordinary personality traits. She absolutely loved life. She was a kid at heart and was known to be the life of the party. Bonnie was well known for her strength. Through even the most difficult of times, you never heard her complain. Bonnie was selfless. She would be the first to go without when anyone needed help.
Her greatest happiness of all came from her family. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. Bonnie loved being a grandmother, and it showed. She passed down many things including her love for reading, crafts, and shopping of any kind. She was an incredible woman who will be missed.
Bonnie is survived by her children; Dixie (Bill) Baird, Kelly Olson, and Shawn Steffy. Her siblings; Carolyn (Al) Morgan, Debbie (Cary) Rowser, and Terry Porter. Her grandchildren; Stacy Stokes, Cassidy Baird, Emily Mortensen, Derek Baird, CJ Olson, and her great-granddaughter, Jocelyn Stokes.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents Jay and Vera Porter and her daughter Heidi Olson Steffy.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Morgan Rock Church, 10 West Young Street, Morgan, Utah 84050.
Funeral Services will be held in Bonnie's honor on December 11, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., with a viewing being held 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. prior to services at the Morgan Rock Church, 10 West Young Street, Morgan, Utah 84050. Interment will be in the South Morgan Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at: