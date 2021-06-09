Bonnie R. Christian
1938 - 2021
Bonnie R. Christian returned home to be with the Lord on June 6, 2021. She was born November 2, 1938, in Ogden, Utah. She was a daughter of John and Ada Wilson Byrne.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 6-8 pm and Friday prior to services from 9:40-10:40 am. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 N Monroe Blvd, Ogden, UT
Funeral service will be livestreamed. To watch, scroll to the bottom of Bonnie's obituary on June 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family. If unable to watch at this time the service will be on Myers Mortuary website indefinitely.