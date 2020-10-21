Boyce Rich Harris
1933 - 2020
Boyce Rich Harris, 87, died peacefully on October 14, 2020. Beloved husband, father and grandpa was born on April 26, 1933 to Everett and Clarabelle Harris in Ogden, Utah, the 8th of 10 children. He spent his life loving and serving pretty much everyone.
Boyce served in the U S Army and then completed a 3-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Southeast Asia. He loved his mission and the people of Asia. He and his beloved Shirley were married May 28, 1962 in the Idaho Falls Temple. He dedicated his life to being a husband and father to 7 children.
Boyce taught English and Chinese in Ogden before attending graduate school at University of Washington. There he earned a master's degree in Asian Studies, and a lifelong love of the Northwest. The family moved to California where he taught English, History, and coached speech and debate at Arcadia High School.
In 1980, they bought a dry cleaner business in Redmond, Washington which he ran with his family for 21 years. Boyce and Shirley retired in 2001 to serve a mission in Taiwan Taipei. Boyce was a great example of love and kindness, served in many leadership capacities in the Rotary Club and for the Church.
Boyce loved serving, gardening, writing poetry, baseball and family. He is survived by six of his children, a sister Sonia Baczuk, 2 sisters-in-law, 23 grandchildren: and six great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley, son David, his parents, and 8 of his siblings.
His family would like to thank the staff at the George Wahlen Ogden Veterans home and Bristol Hospice for their kind, considerate care in his final days. Services will be very limited. In lieu of traveling or flowers please leave a memory on his tribute wall at www.myers-mortuary.com.